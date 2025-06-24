Russian drones attacked an oblenergo brigade in Zaporizhzhia, one injured

A team of specialists restoring electricity to settlements that were de-energized due to enemy attacks came under fire from Russian invaders' drones. Today, FPV drones attacked an oblenergo brigade working in the frontline area.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

A Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo employee was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district. Today, FPV drones attacked an oblenergo brigade working in the frontline area. One person was wounded, and a service vehicle was damaged. - reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

He noted that the Russians are hunting for energy workers who are restoring electricity to settlements de-energized as a result of enemy attacks.

The enemy cynically shells civilians, no longer even hiding behind military necessity. Russia must be stopped! - Fedorov reported.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, wounding two energy workers. In Nikopol, a 63-year-old man was killed as a result of shelling, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.