Russian drones again attacked a port in Odesa region

illustrative photo

In the Odesa region, Russian troops again attacked port infrastructure, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

On the evening of March 12, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, a food warehouse on the port territory was damaged. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out, which our rescuers promptly extinguished.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," the head of the OMA reported.

"All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences," he added.

