Russian drones again attacked a port in Odesa region

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 16368 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 42093 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 40811 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 59382 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 32649 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 22715 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 18655 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23298 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40163 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50076 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 17195 views
Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reportedMarch 12, 10:05 PM • 15286 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 20315 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 31668 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 26679 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 59457 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 36585 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 32118 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 60777 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 64281 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 19671 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 19861 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 18500 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 34697 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 53547 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Russian drones again attacked a port in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

On the evening of March 12, enemy drones damaged a food warehouse on the port's territory. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no fatalities or injuries.

Russian drones again attacked a port in Odesa region
illustrative photo

In the Odesa region, Russian troops again attacked port infrastructure, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

On the evening of March 12, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, a food warehouse on the port territory was damaged.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out, which our rescuers promptly extinguished.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," the head of the OMA reported.

"All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences," he added.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile, 117 out of 126 drones neutralized13.03.26, 08:20 • 1050 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast