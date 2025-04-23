Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: 7 women and 2 men killed, 42 already wounded.

The number of victims of the Russian military's drone attack on a bus with workers in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region, has increased to 42, 7 women and 2 men died, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

42 people were injured due to an enemy strike on a bus in Marganets. This is the data for this minute. Almost all are hospitalized. Only three victims are being treated on an outpatient basis. 7 women and 2 men died - wrote Lysak.

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on the morning of April 23, Russian soldiers carried out a drone attack on a bus with employees of an enterprise in the city of Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region. It was previously known about 9 dead and 32 injured. The vehicle was damaged.