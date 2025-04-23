Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: 7 women and 2 men killed, 42 already wounded.

$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12291 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 20032 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44884 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78515 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118352 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104593 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121135 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174420 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126756 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227774 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18162 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 19010 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64542 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118344 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84361 views
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23535 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23580 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53893 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44837 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90051 views
Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: 7 women and 2 men killed, 42 already wounded.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3540 views

Russian forces attacked a bus with employees in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a drone. 9 people died, 42 were injured, most of them were hospitalized.

Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: 7 women and 2 men killed, 42 already wounded.

The number of victims of the Russian military's drone attack on a bus with workers in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region, has increased to 42, 7 women and 2 men died, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

42 people were injured due to an enemy strike on a bus in Marganets. This is the data for this minute. Almost all are hospitalized. Only three victims are being treated on an outpatient basis. 7 women and 2 men died

- wrote Lysak.

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on the morning of April 23, Russian soldiers carried out a drone attack on a bus with employees of an enterprise in the city of Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region. It was previously known about 9 dead and 32 injured. The vehicle was damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
