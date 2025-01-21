Russian drone strike in Kharkiv: damage to a dormitory

In Kharkiv, a hostile drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged garages, a car and windows of a dormitory, there is no information about the victims, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy struck at Kharkiv. At 11:18 a strike was recorded in Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of shelling by a Shahed UAV, garages were damaged, one was destroyed, one car and the windows of a dormitory were damaged. There was no information on casualties," wrote Syniehubov.

Mayor: enemy's “Molniya” drone hit Kharkiv, details are being clarified