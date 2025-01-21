Mayor: enemy's “Molniya” drone hit Kharkiv, details are being clarified

An enemy drone, presumably of the Molniya type, was preliminarily detected in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, the location of the attack and the extent of the consequences of the attack are being clarified, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have preliminary information about a UAV strike on the city in Shevchenkivskyi district, probably by Molniya. We are now clarifying the location of the strike and the consequences," Terekhov wrote.

