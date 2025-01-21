Russians attacked Kupyansk: a local resident and a law enforcement officer were injured

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, wounding a local resident and a law enforcement officer, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy attacked Kupyansk using a drone. A 64-year-old local resident and a law enforcement officer were wounded," the RMA said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA in his report for the last day, hostile attacks were recorded in three districts of the region and in Kharkiv:

January 21, 02:05, Kupyansk district, Osynove village, a household building was damaged as a result of shelling by a “Molniya” UAV .

18:10, Bohodukhiv district, near the villages of Udy, Vidrodzhenivske and Tymofiivka. 3 MRLS hit the open area near the settlements.

14:11, Kharkiv, Saltivskyi district. An undetonated Molniya-1 UAV was found in a private yard. There were no casualties.

14:00, Kupyansk district, Osynove village. The shelling damaged a police car and injured two police officers.

09:30, Izium district, Shyikivka village. A private house was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

09:00, Kupyansk district, Kurylivka village. Two outbuildings were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

08:20, Kupyansk. The company's equipment was damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

