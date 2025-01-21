Russians attacked Kupyansk: a local resident and a law enforcement officer were injured

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106209 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105014 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113008 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115403 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105212 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113557 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117050 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russians attacked Kupyansk: a local resident and a law enforcement officer were injured

Russians attacked Kupyansk: a local resident and a law enforcement officer were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27139 views

A 64-year-old local resident and a law enforcement officer were wounded in a drone attack in Kupyansk. Over the past day, the occupiers shelled three districts of Kharkiv region and Kharkiv.

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, wounding a local resident and a law enforcement officer, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy attacked Kupyansk using a drone. A 64-year-old local resident and a law enforcement officer were wounded," the RMA said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA in his report for the last day, hostile attacks were recorded in three districts of the region and in Kharkiv:

  • January 21, 02:05, Kupyansk district, Osynove village, a household building was damaged as a result of shelling by a “Molniya” UAV .
    • 18:10, Bohodukhiv district, near the villages of Udy, Vidrodzhenivske and Tymofiivka. 3 MRLS hit the open area near the settlements.
      • 14:11, Kharkiv, Saltivskyi district. An undetonated Molniya-1 UAV was found in a private yard. There were no casualties.
        • 14:00, Kupyansk district, Osynove village. The shelling damaged a police car and injured two police officers.
          • 09:30, Izium district, Shyikivka village. A private house was destroyed as a result of the shelling.
            • 09:00, Kupyansk district, Kurylivka village. Two outbuildings were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.
              • 08:20, Kupyansk. The company's equipment was damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

                Occupants attacked law enforcement vehicles with “Lightning” in Kharkiv region: police show the consequences20.01.25, 16:23 • 32724 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                War
                kupyanskKupyansk
                kharkivKharkiv

