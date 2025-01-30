ukenru
02:39 PM • 71287 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 92004 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106664 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109673 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129705 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103447 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134042 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103727 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113405 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Broadcast
Actual people
Actual places
Russian drone “Molniya” attacked the private sector of Kharkiv: what is known

Russian drone “Molniya” attacked the private sector of Kharkiv: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28458 views

An enemy Molniya UAV was spotted in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. The glazing and fence of a private house were damaged, no one was injured.

An enemy Molniya drone was spotted in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging the windows of a private house and a fence, with no casualties, Kharkiv RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN report.

Details

"An enemy drone was spotted in Kharkiv. In Kholodnohirsk district, the windows of a private house were damaged. There were no casualties," said Sinegubov.

"The enemy struck at Kharkiv. We have preliminary information about a hit by a Molniya UAV on the private sector in the Kholodnohirsky district," Terekhov wrote, "It landed near a private house. The windows were smashed and the fence was damaged. There is no information about the injured and dead.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, hostile attacks were recorded in two districts over the past day:

  • 14:15, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. A hit to the ground. The fence of a private household was damaged.
    • 12:20, Kupyansk district, near the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk. FPV drone hit near an ambulance. 3 employees of the ambulance were injured: A 43-year-old driver, a 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic.
      • 11:40, Kharkiv district, Cherkaski Tyshky village. Power lines were damaged as a result of the fall of the UAV “Geranium-2”.
        • 11:50, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A private house was damaged as a result of an FPV drone hit.

          In Kupyansk Russians hit near an ambulance with a drone: three medical workers were injured29.01.25, 13:19 • 31789 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          kharkivKharkiv

