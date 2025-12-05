Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium

Two men died in Izium, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck while it was reloading firewood, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

"On December 5, in the city of Izium, while reloading firewood from a ZIL truck into a tractor, an attack drone hit the vehicle. As a result of the UAV attack, 52 and 67-year-old men who were near the truck died in the truck's cabin," the prosecutor's office reported.

A fire broke out at the scene of the strike, it is reported.

Based on this fact, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

