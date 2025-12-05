Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, two men, aged 52 and 67, were killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck while unloading firewood. A fire broke out at the scene of the attack. Investigators are probing the incident as a war crime.
Details
"On December 5, in the city of Izium, while reloading firewood from a ZIL truck into a tractor, an attack drone hit the vehicle. As a result of the UAV attack, 52 and 67-year-old men who were near the truck died in the truck's cabin," the prosecutor's office reported.
A fire broke out at the scene of the strike, it is reported.
Based on this fact, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
