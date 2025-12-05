Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 11402 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 13590 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 19944 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 33178 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 42925 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37603 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 63269 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34474 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57332 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24669 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Popular news
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 25904 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 26302 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 13518 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 14620 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 8972 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 9030 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 11424 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 26328 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 63294 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 48150 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 1958 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 13534 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 22415 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 36339 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 36518 views
Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

In the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, two men, aged 52 and 67, were killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck while unloading firewood. A fire broke out at the scene of the attack. Investigators are probing the incident as a war crime.

Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium

Two men died in Izium, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck while it was reloading firewood, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

"On December 5, in the city of Izium, while reloading firewood from a ZIL truck into a tractor, an attack drone hit the vehicle. As a result of the UAV attack, 52 and 67-year-old men who were near the truck died in the truck's cabin," the prosecutor's office reported.

A fire broke out at the scene of the strike, it is reported.

Based on this fact, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: over 197,000 war crimes documented in Ukraine05.12.25, 09:29 • 2362 views

Julia Shramko

