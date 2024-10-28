Russian drone flies critically close to Khmelnytsky NPP power unit - Energoatom
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 28, a Russian kamikaze drone approached the Khmelnytsky NPP to a critical distance. “Energoatom claims that energy terror is intensifying and demands a response from the international community.
On Monday, October 28, Russian kamikaze drones approached a critical distance to one of the power units of the Khmelnytsky NPP. This was stated by NNEGC Energoatom, UNN reports.
Details
Russian UAVs pose a real threat to the safety of Khmelnytsky NPP. Today, October 28, at about 6 a.m., a Russian shakedown flew critically close to one of the power units of the Khmelnytsky NPP
Energoatom emphasizes that with the onset of the autumn-winter period, the Russians are intensifying the energy terror of Ukrainian NPPs, creating new risks for the safe operation of nuclear facilities.
Massive drone attack: Ukraine shoots down 66 of 100 UAVs overnight28.10.24, 11:09 • 14955 views
The enemy is deliberately violating the principles of nuclear and radiation safety of nuclear power plants, resorting to outright terrorism. This must be stopped as soon as possible, because the consequences may be felt by the entire continent
In addition, the company said that in the conditions of war, Ukraine requires an adequate response and decisive action from the international community to stop terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure.
Recall
On Monday, October 28, there was the longest air raid for Khmelnytsky region since the beginning of the war, lasting 11 hours