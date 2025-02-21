Russian drone attacks police car in Kupyansk: three police officers injured

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, Russian troops shot at a police car with a drone in the morning, three police officers were injured, the regional police department reported on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the report, an enemy drone, presumably of the "Molniya" type, hit a police car carrying police officers on February 21 at 7:55 a.m., striking the city of Kupyansk.

"Three officers of the Kupyansk district police department were injured. They are currently under medical supervision," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy attacked 5 districts of Kharkiv region over the past day.

In particular, on the night of February 21, at 2:41 a.m., the wreckage of a Shahed UAV was spotted in the village of Karavan in Kharkiv district. On February 20, at 23:58, in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district, 2 private houses and 3 cars, including 2 ambulances, were damaged as a result of a hit on the open territory of the KAB.

Yesterday afternoon, at 12:29, the wreckage of a "Shahed" was found on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the village of Krestyshche, Berestyn district. Hostile attacks with guided aerial bombs were recorded in Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts at 10:30 a.m. A UAV was spotted on the territory of an enterprise in Izium district around 8:00 a.m. the day before.