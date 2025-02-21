Russian drone attacks police car in Kupyansk: three police officers injured

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 12699 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 31667 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 65792 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40173 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108682 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94738 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111771 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116568 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147929 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115108 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84384 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 38825 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104450 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 50912 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 28940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 65569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147910 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138901 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 9540 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 28940 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132266 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134164 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162690 views
Russian drone attacks police car in Kupyansk: three police officers injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23792 views

In Kupyansk, a Molniya drone hit a police car on February 21 at 7:55 a.m. Three police officers received acupuncture injuries and are under medical supervision.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, Russian troops shot at a police car with a drone in the morning, three police officers were injured, the regional police department reported on Friday, UNN reports.

In Kupyansk, Russians shot at a police car. As a result of the Russian attack, three police officers suffered acupuncture injuries

- Kharkiv police reported on social media.

According to the report, an enemy drone, presumably of the "Molniya" type, hit a police car carrying police officers on February 21 at 7:55 a.m., striking the city of Kupyansk. 

"Three officers of the Kupyansk district police department were injured. They are currently under medical supervision," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy attacked 5 districts of Kharkiv region over the past day.

In particular, on the night of February 21, at 2:41 a.m., the wreckage of a Shahed UAV was spotted in the village of Karavan in Kharkiv district. On February 20, at 23:58, in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district, 2 private houses and 3 cars, including 2 ambulances, were damaged as a result of a hit on the open territory of the KAB.

Yesterday afternoon, at 12:29, the wreckage of a "Shahed" was found on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the village of Krestyshche, Berestyn district. Hostile attacks with guided aerial bombs were recorded in Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts at 10:30 a.m. A UAV was spotted on the territory of an enterprise in Izium district around 8:00 a.m. the day before.

Julia Shramko

War
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

