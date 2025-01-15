Russian drone attacks bus in Kherson: there are injured

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a public bus, injuring three people, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone in Dniprovskyi district. A municipal bus was damaged. There are also three wounded. A 71-year-old man and two women aged 50 and 65 were hospitalized with concussion and mine-blast trauma. Further examination is currently underway," Mrochko wrote.

Addendum

Kherson RMA reports 6 injured in hostile shelling today.

According to the RMA, at around 12:15 a.m., Kherson was once again hit by a Russian drone, and an 81-year-old man was wounded when an explosive was dropped from a UAV. Around 12:45, Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV, injuring a 63-year-old man. Later it became known that in the same area of the city a 71-year-old man was injured by an enemy UAV attack. Later , an ambulance delivered two more women, aged 50 and 65, to the hospital, who were injured in a Russian UAV attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

At around 09:00, Russians shelled Bilozerka. A 49-year-old man who was leaving a pharmacy came under fire there. He received an explosive injury, contusion and concussion.

