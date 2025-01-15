Russians killed a nurse in the suburbs of Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
A 56-year-old nurse at a local outpatient clinic was killed in a Russian shelling of Antonivka. The enemy attack ended the life of the medical worker while she was performing her professional duties.
A nurse was killed as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Russians ended the life of a health worker in Kherson region. A 56-year-old nurse at a local outpatient clinic was killed by Russian shelling of Antonivka," Prokudin wrote.
