Russians attacked a hospital in Kherson region: what was damaged

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Bilozerka at night, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram, UNN reported.

Details

"At night, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Bilozerka. The enemy attack damaged the roof and facade of the building, and smashed windows. There was no information on casualties," the RMA reported.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Health, as of the end of December 2024, Russia damaged 1938 medical facilities in 715 healthcare institutions. Russia also completely destroyed 297 facilities in 114 medical institutions. Hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses.