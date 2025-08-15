$41.450.06
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 76817 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 123224 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 73135 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 122155 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 52662 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 79493 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104778 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60551 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 234206 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Russian drone attacked market in the center of Sumy: one person sought medical attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

A Russian drone hit the trade rows of the Central Market in Sumy. 10 kiosks were destroyed, an educational institution was damaged, there were no casualties.

Russian drone attacked market in the center of Sumy: one person sought medical attention

A Russian drone hit the shopping arcades of the Central Market in Sumy, destroying 10 kiosks and damaging an educational institution. There were no casualties, but one woman sought medical attention for an acute stress reaction, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, after 5:00 PM, a Russian drone, presumably a "Molniya", hit the shopping arcades of the Central Market in Sumy. The fire destroyed 10 kiosks, and about ten more kiosks, an educational institution, and several non-residential premises nearby were also damaged.

- wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, rescuers and all emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. "Due to the threat of repeated attacks, work had to be temporarily suspended, but the fire has already been extinguished," he noted.

Fortunately, at the time of the attack, there were no employees or visitors in the shopping arcades. There are no dead or wounded. A woman who was near the explosion site sought medical attention – she has an acute stress reaction, and assistance is provided on an outpatient basis.

- Hryhorov reported.

"The enemy continues the war against peaceful residents and deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure. I urge residents of Sumy region to respond to air raid alerts and stay in shelters during threats of enemy attacks," emphasized the head of the OVA.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

Recall

It was previously reported that Russian troops hit the central part of Sumy, targeting civilian objects. A fire broke out at the impact site, and information about casualties was being clarified.

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sumy