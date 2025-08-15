Russian drone attacked market in the center of Sumy: one person sought medical attention

A Russian drone hit the shopping arcades of the Central Market in Sumy, destroying 10 kiosks and damaging an educational institution. There were no casualties, but one woman sought medical attention for an acute stress reaction, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, after 5:00 PM, a Russian drone, presumably a "Molniya", hit the shopping arcades of the Central Market in Sumy. The fire destroyed 10 kiosks, and about ten more kiosks, an educational institution, and several non-residential premises nearby were also damaged. - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, rescuers and all emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. "Due to the threat of repeated attacks, work had to be temporarily suspended, but the fire has already been extinguished," he noted.

Fortunately, at the time of the attack, there were no employees or visitors in the shopping arcades. There are no dead or wounded. A woman who was near the explosion site sought medical attention – she has an acute stress reaction, and assistance is provided on an outpatient basis. - Hryhorov reported.

"The enemy continues the war against peaceful residents and deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure. I urge residents of Sumy region to respond to air raid alerts and stay in shelters during threats of enemy attacks," emphasized the head of the OVA.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

It was previously reported that Russian troops hit the central part of Sumy, targeting civilian objects. A fire broke out at the impact site, and information about casualties was being clarified.