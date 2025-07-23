Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region affected two districts: enterprises damaged in Kryvyi Rih

Dnipropetrovsk region survived a night attack by Russian drones, enterprises were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, a farm was damaged in Synelnykivskyi district, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the region experienced another UAV attack. According to the Air Command, 8 drones were shot down by air defenders. However, there were also hits. In Kryvyi Rih, a private house was partially destroyed, and 4 more were damaged. A non-operational building, a private enterprise, and solar panels caught fire - the fire was extinguished. An industrial enterprise was also damaged. - Lysak wrote.

Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: hits recorded, fire broke out

According to the head of the OVA, a farm was damaged in Synelnykivskyi district. Agricultural machinery - tractors and combines - was destroyed.

A fire also broke out due to the strike. A store, an outpatient clinic, a gym, a school, a cultural institution, and an administrative building were also damaged, Lysak added.

According to him, the aggressor hit Nikopol region with heavy artillery. It was loud in Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. 2 private houses were damaged.

Russian drones attacked a market in Kharkiv region: fire extinguished, there is an injured