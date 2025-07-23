Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: hits recorded, fire broke out
On the night of July 23, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones; Shahed drones hit an enterprise and private houses. Emergency rescue operations and fire extinguishing are underway.
On the night of Wednesday, July 23, Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive attack from enemy drones, and several explosions occurred in the city. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, informs UNN.
According to him, "Shahed" drones hit several locations.
Including – an enterprise, private houses. Rescue operations are underway, and the fire is being extinguished
He added that a headquarters for assisting victims (construction materials, applications for financial aid from the city) will be set up in the nearest Palace of Culture.
On July 17, in Kryvyi Rih, a 43-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack; she received assistance on the spot. Rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out after the strikes.
