Russian drone attack on Chornobyl NPP: foreign partners coordinate efforts to restore the NSC Arch

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign partners have coordinated further steps to restore the New Safe Confinement Arch over the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, destroyed in 1986, which was hit by a Russian drone in February 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

The Assembly of Donors of the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account coordinated further steps. In addition, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering mechanisms for attracting new donors and implementing a new investment approach.

An increase in the Account's administrative budget for next year by 20% - to 960,000 euros - has also been announced. - stated the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

On February 14, 2025, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

As a result of the attack, the protective shell of the nuclear reactor, worth 1.5 billion euros, was damaged.

Ukrainian specialists began work on restoring the safe shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, damaged by a Russian drone strike. The damage resulted in a large hole in the roof.