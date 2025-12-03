$42.330.01
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10159 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 19708 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 28819 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 25892 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 36634 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 74238 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49379 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39435 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34240 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Russian drone attack on Chornobyl NPP: foreign partners coordinate efforts to restore the NSC Arch

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine's foreign partners have coordinated further steps to restore the New Safe Confinement Arch over the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, damaged by a Russian drone in February 2025. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering mechanisms to attract new donors.

Russian drone attack on Chornobyl NPP: foreign partners coordinate efforts to restore the NSC Arch
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign partners have coordinated further steps to restore the New Safe Confinement Arch over the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, destroyed in 1986, which was hit by a Russian drone in February 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

The Assembly of Donors of the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account coordinated further steps. In addition, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering mechanisms for attracting new donors and implementing a new investment approach.

An increase in the Account's administrative budget for next year by 20% - to 960,000 euros - has also been announced.

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

On February 14, 2025, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

As a result of the attack, the protective shell of the nuclear reactor, worth 1.5 billion euros, was damaged.

Ukrainian specialists began work on restoring the safe shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, damaged by a Russian drone strike. The damage resulted in a large hole in the roof.

Yevhen Ustimenko

