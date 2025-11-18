Russian drone attack on Chernihiv region on November 18: two women killed, residential buildings damaged and destroyed

On the night of November 18, Russian occupiers launched a series of drone attacks on the city of Horodnia, Chernihiv district, Chernihiv region. Two women were killed, and buildings were destroyed and damaged, reports UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine and the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

As a result of the attack, two local residents were killed: a 75-year-old sick woman and her 72-year-old caregiver. Also, as a result of the UAV strikes, civilian infrastructure, about ten residential buildings, were damaged.

An absolutely vile strike. The Russians attacked the city with attack drones at midnight, when people were already asleep. Homes were damaged. Also, a hit occurred on the building of a non-operating enterprise. Fires broke out at the impact sites. Firefighters extinguished the fires - Chaus noted.

He added that in total, there were 11 shellings and 23 explosions over the past day.

Recall

