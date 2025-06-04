Russian "Cosmos" satellite may be an anti-satellite weapon - media

The newest Russian satellite of the "cosmos" series in low Earth orbit is located near an unnamed government satellite of the United States. This reinforces suspicions that the "cosmos" satellites are co-orbital anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), and not just observers of neighbors, as Moscow claims, Breaking Defense reports with reference to the US Space Command (USSPACECOM), writes UNN.

The US Space Command can confirm that a recent launch put a Russian satellite into orbit near a US government satellite. Russia continues to research, develop, test and deploy a complex of counter-space systems that threaten the security and stability of the area, so, in accordance with all objects in orbit, USSPACECOM will continue to monitor disturbing behavior or activity associated with this launch – SPACECOM spokesman told Breaking Defense today.

Although SPACECOM did not name the American satellite being monitored, the statement came after reports by independent astronomers that the new Cosmos 2588 spacecraft, launched on May 23, was placed in a coplanar orbit with USA 338. Experts consider USA 338 to be one of the electro-optical spy satellites of the KH NRO series, known as the Crystal constellation.

NRO does not provide any information about its spy satellites, except for registering them under a number in the United Nations. American spy satellites are also not publicly listed in the SPACECOM satellite tracking database, Space-Track.org.

The launch of Cosmos 2588 and its orbital parameters was first reported by independent satellite tracker Bart Hendrickx on the NASA SpaceFlight Forum, where space launch observers and telescope operators jointly analyze new satellites.

Astronomer and lecturer of space situational awareness at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, Marco Langbroek, posted on the forum that the new "cosmos" seems to follow the pattern set by the two previous "cosmos", suggesting that the satellites were designed as anti-ship satellites (ASAT).

Unlike American surveillance satellites, the last three Russian "cosmos" satellites do not move in orbit, periodically stopping to check another "bird". Instead, each is in the shadow of a U.S. government satellite, and all are believed to operate using KH-series spy satellites.

