Russian "Cosmos" satellite may be an anti-satellite weapon - media

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 7014 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

04:52 PM • 15468 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 14087 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 17429 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24634 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 22488 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 24031 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 20299 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21112 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30799 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
63%
753mm
Popular news

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

June 4, 10:26 AM • 8630 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

June 4, 10:53 AM • 35649 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 22124 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 30842 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 16453 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 16472 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 30862 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 95931 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 137241 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 229438 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 22140 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 72715 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 229438 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 144688 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 145902 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Russian "Cosmos" satellite may be an anti-satellite weapon - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

A Russian satellite of the "Cosmos" series approached an unnamed US government satellite. USSPACECOM will monitor the satellite's alarming behavior.

Russian "Cosmos" satellite may be an anti-satellite weapon - media

The newest Russian satellite of the "cosmos" series in low Earth orbit is located near an unnamed government satellite of the United States. This reinforces suspicions that the "cosmos" satellites are co-orbital anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), and not just observers of neighbors, as Moscow claims, Breaking Defense reports with reference to the US Space Command (USSPACECOM), writes UNN.

The US Space Command can confirm that a recent launch put a Russian satellite into orbit near a US government satellite. Russia continues to research, develop, test and deploy a complex of counter-space systems that threaten the security and stability of the area, so, in accordance with all objects in orbit, USSPACECOM will continue to monitor disturbing behavior or activity associated with this launch 

– SPACECOM spokesman told Breaking Defense today.

Although SPACECOM did not name the American satellite being monitored, the statement came after reports by independent astronomers that the new Cosmos 2588 spacecraft, launched on May 23, was placed in a coplanar orbit with USA 338. Experts consider USA 338 to be one of the electro-optical spy satellites of the KH NRO series, known as the Crystal constellation.

Europe needs to invest more in space for independence from the US - ESA Director General28.04.25, 09:59 • 5115 views

NRO does not provide any information about its spy satellites, except for registering them under a number in the United Nations. American spy satellites are also not publicly listed in the SPACECOM satellite tracking database, Space-Track.org.

The launch of Cosmos 2588 and its orbital parameters was first reported by independent satellite tracker Bart Hendrickx on the NASA SpaceFlight Forum, where space launch observers and telescope operators jointly analyze new satellites.

Astronomer and lecturer of space situational awareness at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, Marco Langbroek, posted on the forum that the new "cosmos" seems to follow the pattern set by the two previous "cosmos", suggesting that the satellites were designed as anti-ship satellites (ASAT).

Unlike American surveillance satellites, the last three Russian "cosmos" satellites do not move in orbit, periodically stopping to check another "bird". Instead, each is in the shadow of a U.S. government satellite, and all are believed to operate using KH-series spy satellites.

Addition

In April, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Biomass satellite into orbit. Its main task is to monitor the state of forest cover on Earth and assess its ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Space Agency
United Nations
Netherlands
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9