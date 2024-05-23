Russian border guards “stole” 20 Estonian buoys on the Narva River

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23374 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93453 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147311 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172493 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148109 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49027 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68247 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108736 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 39976 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73183 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233610 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220665 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23374 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20361 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26194 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108736 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112128 views
Actual
Russian border guards “stole” 20 Estonian buoys on the Narva River

Russian border guards “stole” 20 Estonian buoys on the Narva River

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15078 views

Russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters, forcing Estonia to demand an explanation and their return, which led to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

On the night of May 23, Russian border guards dismantled more than 20 buoys that had been installed by the Estonian Border Guard Service in Estonian waters to mark the border, UNN reports citing ERR.

Before the war in Ukraine started, the installation of these buoys was mostly by mutual agreement, but since 2023, Russia has not agreed with Estonian positions on the deployment of buoys. We decided to put up the floating signs for the summer season in accordance with the 2022 agreement because they are needed to avoid navigational errors so that our fishermen and vacationers do not enter Russian waters by mistake 

- Purgel said.

This year, Russia has disagreed with the location of about half of the 250 buoys that Estonia has installed under the agreements on the state border and on the deployment of buoys signed between the border services in 2022. The first 50 buoys were installed on May 13. On Thursday night, the Estonian Border Guard discovered that Russian border guards had begun dismantling these buoys, removing 24 buoys overnight, some of which were part of the disputed buoys.

"The Police and Border Guard Directorate has contacted the Russian Border Guard Service and demanded clarification on the removal of the buoys and their return. The agency is waiting for evidence from Russia that the previously agreed fairway has changed, and if it is not provided, we will continue to install the buoys," Purgel said.

At the government's press conference, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas characterized the situation as a border incident and noted that all the details of the incident are being investigated.

"We will approach this matter in a sober, measured way, and if necessary, in contact with our allies. We see a broader pattern where Russia is trying to sow anxiety with its actions," Kallas said.

Foreign Minister Margus Tskakhkna emphasized that it is important to remain calm in this situation, noting Russia's provocative behavior. He noted that such actions are typical for Russia in recent years and that similar border incidents, including airspace violations, have occurred before.

Recall

Estonia will strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity by providing equipment as part of an IT coalition. This was stated by Laura Oolup, Head of the Cyber Policy Department of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising