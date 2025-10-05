Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout again after shelling

A blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod after shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the Luch substation is on fire in the city. Residents report power outages and publish videos of the city plunging into a blackout.

Meanwhile, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the fact of a blackout in the regional center.

Unfortunately, it's not a good evening for Belgorod and Belgorod district, we don't yet understand where and how many other settlements are affected. Another night shelling. There is damage to the energy infrastructure. All emergency crews have now gone to the scene - the official reported.

In addition, local public pages also report water supply interruptions in Belgorod.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during the past night, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of Russia. UAVs were shot down over Belgorod, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Tambov regions and the Republic of Mordovia.

