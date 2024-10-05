Russian attacks leave two dead and six wounded in Kherson region

Over the past day, October 4, two people were killed and six others were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Chervonyi Mayak, Poniativka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Novooleksandrivka, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novoberislav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Lvov and Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day, - the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that the Russian military hit an agricultural enterprise; 17 private houses were damaged by shelling of residential areas in the region. The occupiers also damaged a gas distribution station, warehouses and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured.

