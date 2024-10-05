Russian attacks leave two dead and six wounded in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
On October 4, two people were killed and six wounded as a result of Russian shelling and air strikes in Kherson region. 17 private houses, an agricultural enterprise, a gas distribution station and other facilities were damaged.
Over the past day, October 4, two people were killed and six others were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Chervonyi Mayak, Poniativka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Novooleksandrivka, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novoberislav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Lvov and Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day,
Details
It is also noted that the Russian military hit an agricultural enterprise; 17 private houses were damaged by shelling of residential areas in the region. The occupiers also damaged a gas distribution station, warehouses and private cars.
As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured.
