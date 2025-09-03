Russian attack on Ukraine on September 3: "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned about temporary changes in train movement

"Ukrzaliznytsia" warned about temporary changes in train movement on several routes. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The changes will affect the operation of trains on the following routes:

Train No. 116/115 Chernivtsi - Zaporizhzhia (will run only to Dnipro station);

Train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia (will also run only to Dnipro station);

Train No. 128 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv (will also run on a changed route and will depart from Dnipro station instead of Zaporizhzhia).

Also, "Ukrzaliznytsia" clarified how passengers will be transported:

Passengers traveling by train from Chernivtsi-Zaporizhzhia to/from Zaporizhzhia station will be transported by train No. 6/5 Zaporizhzhia - Yasinya;

Passengers traveling by train from Lviv-Zaporizhzhia, on the Dnipro - Zaporizhzhia section, will be transported by additional services. Train No. 228 Zaporizhzhia - Dnipro was also assigned for transportation. Passengers traveling to Zaporizhzhia by these trains will be transferred to electric trains in Dnipro;

Passengers traveling by train from Zaporizhzhia - Lviv, had the opportunity to depart by train No. 228 Zaporizhzhia - Dnipro.

Recall

Due to Russian shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains were delayed.

UNN also reported that four railway workers were injured overnight in Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling. Their condition is satisfactory, they are in the hospital.