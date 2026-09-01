Energy workers clear the rubble and repair the CHP plant after the Russian strike in Odesa — when will the grid be restored

Photo: t.me/NaftogazUA

Rescuers continue clearing the rubble after the recent Russian attacks on the Odesa CHP plant operated by the Naftogaz Group. This was reported by Naftogaz’s press service, as reported by UNN.

Details

The group said that some of the main and auxiliary equipment was damaged, and that the rubble-clearing operation is ongoing.

After that, a full assessment of the condition of the CHP plant and the consequences of the attack will be carried out. We are coordinating actions with all responsible services and the local authorities - the press service said in a statement.

Context

During the night of August 31, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Odesa, damaging the city’s infrastructure. According to media reports and Telegram channels, the enemy used Shahed-type attack drones, Band erol jet drones, and guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, some Ukrainian information resources claim that Odesa was hit by a massive attack involving guided aerial bombs for the first time.

That same evening, interruptions to the city’s electricity supply began.

Reminder

Russia has increased the number of jet drones used in attacks on Ukraine, including the capital region, using five times more of them in July than in June; according to estimates, the trend continued in August, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat noted.

According to forecasts by Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, the Russian army plans to continue its “Shahed” terror campaign against Kyiv at least until the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation, that is, until September 18–20. In his view, this allows the Russian authorities to show their voters an “impressive picture of victory that they do not feel on the battlefield.”