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Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1616 views

One person was killed in Bucha District, a man suffered shrapnel wounds, and a woman sustained cuts to her hand. The region came under 38 attacks.

Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injured

Russia's attack on the Kyiv region claimed one life and injured two more people, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in a social media post, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the enemy's morning attack claimed the life of a person in Bucha district. Another man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalized at a local hospital. A woman was also injured in Fastiv district — she suffered cuts to her hand. She is currently receiving the necessary medical assistance

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to the regional Main Directorate of the National Police:

  • in Bucha district, two high-rise buildings, two private houses, warehouse premises, and 15 vehicles were damaged. A man was killed as a result of enemy shelling, and another man sustained bodily injuries. The injured man has been taken to hospital;
    • in Boryspil district, warehouses, 10 households, a high-rise building, and a car were damaged. Yesterday, two people were injured: a 15-year-old child and an 83-year-old woman;
      • houses and warehouse premises were damaged in Brovary and Fastiv districts.

        The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stressed that "the Russians continue their merciless terror of the Kyiv region and Kyiv: for the second day in a row, the air-raid alert has practically not subsided in the region."

        "Unfortunately, because of their heightened interest in the firefighting process, people are neglecting safety rules. As a result, there are already civilians injured and killed in areas where the aftermath is still being cleared! Be extremely careful! Do not enter areas where the aftermath of shelling is being cleared, and do not leave shelters or safe places unless absolutely necessary! The enemy is merciless — starting with the first strike during the night of August 27, the region has already suffered 38 enemy attacks!" - the State Emergency Service stated.

        As noted, rescuers are working in extremely difficult conditions. Since they began their work, the air-raid alert has sounded 20 times. Firefighters have been forced to constantly interrupt firefighting, move to shelters because of the threat of repeated strikes, and then return to battling the flames.

        "The situation remains extremely tense. Take care of yourselves!" - the State Emergency Service emphasized.

        Kyiv region under Russian attack for second day in a row: 14 warehouses damaged28.08.26, 09:09 • 2256 views

        Julia Shramko

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