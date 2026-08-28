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Kyiv region under Russian attack for second day in a row: 14 warehouses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Kyiv region has been suffering attacks by Russian UAVs for the second day in a row. Warehouses, houses, and cars have been damaged, while rescuers are extinguishing fires.

Kyiv region under Russian attack for second day in a row: 14 warehouses damaged

In the Kyiv region, which has been under attack by the russian forces for the second day in a row, enemy strikes damaged 14 warehouses, rescuers have been working throughout the night and morning to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, according to UNN.

For the second day in a row, the enemy has been terrorizing the Kyiv region. This is terror against civilians. Civilian facilities are under attack by enemy UAVs: private and apartment buildings, warehouses, cars, and businesses. As of now, 14 warehouses, 16 private residences, 3 apartment buildings, and 16 vehicles have been damaged in the region. Damage has been recorded in the Fastiv, Boryspil, Vyshhorod, Brovary, and Bucha districts

- Tkachenko wrote on social media.

The State Emergency Service, showing the aftermath, said that rescuers have been working throughout the night and morning to deal with the consequences of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region.

"In the Bucha district, emergency responders are working at several locations where warehouse buildings and cars caught fire as a result of drone strikes. At one of the locations, a repeat drone hit was recorded while rescuers were working. After conducting reconnaissance, the emergency responders continued their work. The warehouse fire was localized, and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing. Rescuers also extinguished a fire involving thirteen passenger cars. An apartment building was damaged—windows were blown out by the blast wave," the State Emergency Service reported.

The rescuers, as noted, continue to work under the constant threat of repeated strikes.

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