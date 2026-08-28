Russia destroyed Nova Poshta sorting centers in Sumy and Kyiv region

Russia attacked and destroyed two sorting centers of "Nova Poshta" in Sumy and Kyiv region, the company reported on Friday, UNN writes.

During the night of August 28, the sorting centers of Nova Poshta in Sumy and Kyiv region were destroyed as a result of a massive enemy attack - Nova Poshta reported.

According to the company, "the enemy dropped 4 guided aerial bombs on our terminal in Sumy, also damaging 3 trucks. In Kyiv region, an enemy drone destroyed the sorting depot. All employees are alive."

An assessment of the consequences of the enemy attack is currently underway. Nova Poshta reportedly will compensate customers for the full declared value of the damaged shipments.

Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt with