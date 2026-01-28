Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of bodies found belong to six deceased

Body fragments found after a Russian strike on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region belong to six deceased individuals, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, due to the enemy strike, the bodies of the deceased were severely disfigured, which complicated determining their number at the scene.

The discovered body fragments were sent for forensic medical examinations, which are currently ongoing. It has been established that they belong to six deceased individuals. - the report states.

Subsequently, biological samples will be taken from close relatives of the deceased for molecular-genetic (DNA) examinations to compare with the discovered body fragments and identify the deceased, the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Russia struck a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. Hits occurred in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which subsequently caught fire.

Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that after the Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove" in the Kharkiv region, fragments of five bodies were found. Identification of the deceased is possible only after DNA examinations.