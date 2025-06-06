Russian attack on the capital: already 22 victims, including a child

As a result of the night attack by the Russian army on Kyiv, as of 9:45 a.m. on Friday, three rescuers of the State Emergency Service died, and another 22 people were injured. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, on June 6, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a large-scale air attack on the capital. As a result of the attack, three rescuers died, 22 people were injured, including 9 employees of the State Emergency Service, a subway employee, specialists from "Kyivgaz", as well as residents of damaged houses. In particular, an 11-year-old girl was poisoned by combustion products - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, apartments on several floors of a 16-story residential building were damaged. Shops and a shopping center were also damaged.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a building with humanitarian aid was damaged, and a fire broke out there. In addition, damage was caused to the garage cooperative.

The fall of debris was recorded in an open area in the Darnytskyi, Desnyanskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital - on a playground, near a gas station, on the subway tracks, and in a shopping center. As a result, cars were damaged.

