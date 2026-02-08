$43.140.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killed

Kyiv • UNN

 110 views

During the extinguishing of a fire at warehouses in Yahotyn, 30-year-old firefighter-rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko was killed. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killed

After a night attack on Kyiv Oblast, during the elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike - a fire at the logistics warehouses of one of the enterprises in Yahotyn, Boryspil district - a collapse of structures occurred during the clearing of debris. As a result, a firefighter-rescuer of the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast, chief master sergeant 30-year-old Mykhailo Protsenko, died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mykhailo is survived by his wife and 2 young sons.

State Emergency Service rescuers work daily in extremely dangerous conditions, risking their own lives to save others. This war mercilessly takes the best - those who, without weapons in their hands, but with great courage, stand up to protect people's lives.

the message says.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, said that one of the injured rescuers was hospitalized with injuries to a local hospital, where he is receiving all necessary medical care, while another sustained facial abrasions, his condition is satisfactory, and he does not require hospitalization.

Recall

As a result of a night attack by Russian UAVs in Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, a fire broke out at the warehouse of the "Roshen" company.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

