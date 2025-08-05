Russian attack on Kharkiv region: occupiers used over 30 UAVs for the strike

Over the past day, July 4, Russian occupiers attacked settlements in Kharkiv Oblast 6 times, injuring 10 people, including 2 children. Three people died, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

The occupiers used various types of weapons to attack Kharkiv Oblast:

4 KABs;

35 Geran-2 type UAVs;

1 Molniya type UAV;

2 FPV drones;

1 UAV of an unidentified type.

The following civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv district, a house, power grids (Prudianka village), a private house (Rohan village), an unfinished house (Tsyrkuny village) were damaged;

in Chuhuiv district, a private house (Losivka village) was damaged.

In Lozova, a 55-year-old man died; 10 people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl; in Lyman village, Vovchansk community, a 49-year-old man and a woman died.

Also in Lozova, railway infrastructure objects were damaged: the roofs of the depot and the station were on fire.

