Russian attack on Kharkiv region: occupiers used over 30 UAVs for the strike

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:28 AM • 4270 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 12664 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60370 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 62069 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97782 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 133428 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 80721 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72382 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74074 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70316 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
67%
752mm
Popular news
"Nothing will change in the balance of power": the NSDC commented on Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on intermediate-range missilesAugust 4, 09:43 PM • 6620 views
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 4, 10:29 PM • 10671 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 13972 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM • 16250 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhoto02:37 AM • 3604 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 12664 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60370 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97782 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 133428 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 251578 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 25906 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 49333 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 44170 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 49224 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 352781 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News
Brent Crude
Eurofighter Typhoon

Russian attack on Kharkiv region: occupiers used over 30 UAVs for the strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

Russian occupiers attacked settlements in the Kharkiv region 6 times, resulting in 10 people being injured, including 2 children. Three people died: a 55-year-old man in Lozova and two adults in the village of Lyman.

Russian attack on Kharkiv region: occupiers used over 30 UAVs for the strike

Over the past day, July 4, Russian occupiers attacked settlements in Kharkiv Oblast 6 times, injuring 10 people, including 2 children. Three people died, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

The occupiers used various types of weapons to attack Kharkiv Oblast:

  • 4 KABs;
    • 35 Geran-2 type UAVs;
      • 1 Molniya type UAV;
        • 2 FPV drones;
          • 1 UAV of an unidentified type.

            The following civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

            • in Kharkiv district, a house, power grids (Prudianka village), a private house (Rohan village), an unfinished house (Tsyrkuny village) were damaged;
              • in Chuhuiv district, a private house (Losivka village) was damaged.

                In Lozova, a 55-year-old man died; 10 people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl; in Lyman village, Vovchansk community, a 49-year-old man and a woman died.

                Also in Lozova, railway infrastructure objects were damaged: the roofs of the depot and the station were on fire.

                Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injured8/5/25, 8:15 AM • 3280 views

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyWar
                Oleh Syniehubov
                Kharkiv Oblast
                Shahed-136
                Ukraine