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Russia's attack on Kyiv on September 24: photos of the aftermath of the strike on a garage cooperative in Obolon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

On September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv, damaging a garage cooperative in Obolon. Photos of the aftermath of the strike were published online.

Russia's attack on Kyiv on September 24: photos of the aftermath of the strike on a garage cooperative in Obolon
Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

On Thursday, September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv. A garage cooperative in Obolon came under fire, an UNN photographer reports from the scene.

Details

Photos of the aftermath of the attack have appeared online.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Reminder

Russian shelling damaged a production facility of a chain of pastry shops in Kyiv. The main production facility and warehouse of "TK-Domashnii Tekstyl" were also damaged, and the Dukachi jewelry enterprise was destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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