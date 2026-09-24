Russia's attack on Kyiv on September 24: photos of the aftermath of the strike on a garage cooperative in Obolon
Kyiv • UNN
On September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv, damaging a garage cooperative in Obolon. Photos of the aftermath of the strike were published online.
Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer
On Thursday, September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv. A garage cooperative in Obolon came under fire, an UNN photographer reports from the scene.
Details
Photos of the aftermath of the attack have appeared online.
Reminder
Russian shelling damaged a production facility of a chain of pastry shops in Kyiv. The main production facility and warehouse of "TK-Domashnii Tekstyl" were also damaged, and the Dukachi jewelry enterprise was destroyed.