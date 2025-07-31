Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district

A medical team went to the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. At least eight enemy drones were spotted over the city. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Medical call to Solomyanskyi district. The team has departed. At least eight more enemy UAVs are over Kyiv. Stay in shelters - the message says.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the evening of July 30, as a result of a Russian UAV attack in the Solomyanskyi district, debris was recorded falling. Cars are burning at one of the locations.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, added that the enemy continues to strike, and information has already been received about 5 locations in the Solomyanskyi district. A fire in an educational institution, cars burning, debris falling on the 9th floor of a residential building. In the Solomyanskyi district, an apartment on the 5th floor is on fire.