Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Russian attack on Kherson region: five wounded, over 20 objects damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 2316 views

As a result of shelling in the Kherson region, five people were injured. Houses, shops, a school and infrastructure facilities in 17 settlements were damaged.

Russian attack on Kherson region: five wounded, over 20 objects damaged

17 settlements were under fire from the Russian army. Local residents in the Central district of Kherson and Antonivka were injured.

UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kherson region.

Details

Kherson region was attacked by Russian occupiers. Once again, the enemy insidiously attacked the infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts. Damage was recorded to two apartment buildings and nine private houses, three cars, two outbuildings, a garage, a shop, a school workshop, a generator and a gas pipeline.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kherson - Antonivka - with artillery. According to the police, two local residents were injured.

A 74-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wound to the chest and thighs, and a 67-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury.

As a result of artillery attacks during the day, an apartment building and four private houses, a school workshop and a garage were damaged in the settlement. Another private house was damaged by an explosive device.

- informs the Main Department of the National Police in Kherson region.

The occupiers also attacked civilians in the Central district of Kherson with an FPV drone.

Two women, aged 55 and 83, sustained mine-blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. Both were hospitalized.

In addition, a civilian car was attacked by an FPV drone.  

A 58-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a gunshot wound to the face. The car was badly damaged.

A shop was also damaged by a UAV drop.

In total, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Nezlamne, Beryslav, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Lviv, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Odradokamyanka, and Olhivka were under fire from the Russian army.

Among the incidents of Russian aggression, the police detailed:

  • artillery fire damaged an apartment building in Nezlamne;
    • a car and a private house in Rozlyv;
      • two private households, the same number of outbuildings and a gas pipeline in Bilozerka.
        • a private house and a car in Komysh were damaged by dropping explosives from UAVs.

          Reminder

          As a result of enemy shelling in Kherson, three fires broke out, which were extinguished by the SES. One person died, two were injured, a house, a car and outbuildings were on fire.

          It is planned to install modular educational centers in the affected communities in Kherson region. Also, 7 schools will be transferred to a mixed form of education, which will allow to return more than 1400 children.

