Russian attack on Kherson region: five wounded, over 20 objects damaged

17 settlements were under fire from the Russian army. Local residents in the Central district of Kherson and Antonivka were injured.

UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kherson region.

Details

Kherson region was attacked by Russian occupiers. Once again, the enemy insidiously attacked the infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts. Damage was recorded to two apartment buildings and nine private houses, three cars, two outbuildings, a garage, a shop, a school workshop, a generator and a gas pipeline.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kherson - Antonivka - with artillery. According to the police, two local residents were injured.

A 74-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wound to the chest and thighs, and a 67-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury.

As a result of artillery attacks during the day, an apartment building and four private houses, a school workshop and a garage were damaged in the settlement. Another private house was damaged by an explosive device. - informs the Main Department of the National Police in Kherson region.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians struck Orikhiv: there is destruction and casualties

The occupiers also attacked civilians in the Central district of Kherson with an FPV drone.

Two women, aged 55 and 83, sustained mine-blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. Both were hospitalized.

In addition, a civilian car was attacked by an FPV drone.

A 58-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a gunshot wound to the face. The car was badly damaged.



A shop was also damaged by a UAV drop.

In total, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Nezlamne, Beryslav, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Lviv, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Odradokamyanka, and Olhivka were under fire from the Russian army.

The closer to the front line, the stricter the curfew: what changes will take place in the Donetsk region

Among the указанных инцидентов российской агрессии, у полиции детализировали:

artillery fire damaged an apartment building in Nezlamne;

a car and a private house in Rozlyv;

two private households, the same number of outbuildings and a gas pipeline in Bilozerka.

a private house and a car in Komysh were damaged by dropping explosives from UAVs.

Reminder

As a result of enemy shelling in Kherson, three fires broke out, which were extinguished by the SES. One person died, two were injured, a house, a car and outbuildings were on fire.

It is planned to install modular educational centers in the affected communities in Kherson region. Also, 7 schools will be transferred to a mixed form of education, which will allow to return more than 1400 children.

Russia struck Kharkiv, preliminarily, with thermobaric drones, 51 injured - Prosecutor's Office