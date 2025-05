The closer to the front line, the stricter the curfew: what changes will take place in the Donetsk region

The curfew will be changed in the Donetsk region. For settlements located less than 10 km from the front, it will be in effect from 15:00 to 11:00, and in the rest – from 21:00 to 05:00. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

In that part of Donetsk region, which is more than 10 kilometers away from the front, the curfew will be in effect from 21:00 to 05:00. In that part of Donetsk region, from which the distance to the front is less than 10 kilometers, the restrictions will be in effect from 15:00 to 11:00. A complete list of such settlements is given below - the statement reads.

Full list of settlements where the curfew will last from 15:00 to 11:00:

Bakhmut district

Siversk community: Siversk, Dronivka village, Platonivka village, Serebryanka village, Hryhorivka village, Svyato-Pokrovske village;

Soledar community: Vasyukivka village, Bondarne village, Pazeno village, Fedorivka village, Khromivka village, Golubivka village, Minkivka village, Orikhovo-Vasylivka village, Privillya village, Vyimka settlement, Spirne settlement, Dibrova village, Lypivka village, Nykyforivka village, Fedorivka Druga village;

Toretsk community: Novospaske settlement, Shcherbynivka settlement, Leonidivka village, Valentynivka settlement, Dachne settlement, Diliivka settlement, Druzhba settlement, Krymske settlement, Sukha Balka settlement;

Zvanivka community: Pereizne village, Zvanivka village, Verkhnokamyanske village, Kuzmynivka village;

Volnovakha district

Velykonovosilkivska community: Bahatyr village, Andriivka village, Rozlyv settlement, Kostyantynopil village, Novopil village, Novosilka village, Oleksiivka village, Zeleny Kut village, Novoukrainka village, Odradne settlement, Zelene Pole village;

Komarska community: Privilne village, Vilne Pole village, Burlatske settlement, Shevchenko settlement, Voskresenka village, Novoocheretuvate village, Skudne village, Dniproenergia village, Vesele village, Fedorivka village, Komar village, Perebudova settlement, Komyshuvakha settlement;

Kramatorsk district

Lyman community: Zarichne settlement, Torske village, Yampil settlement, Ridkodub village, Karpivka village, Novomykhailivka village, Lypove village, Katerynivka village, Nove settlement, Terny village, Yampolivka village, Kolodyazi village, Ivanivka village, Novosadove village, Myrne settlement, Serednie village, Zelena Dolyna village, Stavky settlement;

Mykolaiv community: Malynivka village, Tykhonivka village;

Kostyantynivka community: all settlements;

Illinivska community: all settlements;

Pokrovskyi district

Pokrovska community: Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Troyanda village, Lysivka village, Hnativka village, Dachenske village, Zelene village, Novopavlivka village, Novoukrainka village, Rig village, Sukhy Yar village, Chunishyne settlement, Shevchenko settlement, Hryshyine village, Novoelyzavetivka village, Kotlyarivka settlement, Nadiivka settlement, Novovasylivka village, Novoolenivka village, Novotroitske village, Uspenivka village, Novopustynka settlement, Novooleksandrivka village, Vovkove village, Zvirove village, Pishchane village, Solone village, Leontovychi settlement, Kotlyne settlement, Bohdanivka village, Yasenove village, Ukrainka village, Troitske village, Sribne village, Preobrazhenka village, Horikhove village, Novoandriivka village, Zaporizhzhia village, Vidrodzhennya village;

Hrodivska community: Mykolaivka village, Kozatske village, Promin village, Novoeconomichne settlement, Balagan village, Fedorivka village, Mykolaivka village, Mykhailivka village, Malynivka village, Shevchenko Pershe village, Myrne village, Myrolyubivka village, Yelizavetivka village, Novotoretske village;

Udachnenska community: Molodetske village, Muravka village, Novomykolaivka village, Novosergiyivka village, Sergiyivka village, Udachne settlement;

Myrnohradska community: Myrnohrad, Rivne village, Krasny Lyman village.

In the Donetsk region, children are being forcibly evacuated from two villages due to shelling - RMA.