In the Donetsk region, children are being forcibly evacuated from two villages due to shelling - RMA.

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment Ukrainians whose homes have been damaged or destroyed due to the war can receive compensation from the state. Find out who is eligible for compensation, what documents are needed, and how to apply. **Who is eligible for compensation?** Compensation can be received by: * Citizens of Ukraine * Owners of damaged or destroyed housing (private houses, apartments, other residential premises) * Those whose housing is located in areas where hostilities are ongoing or that were temporarily occupied Important: Heirs of the above-mentioned persons also have the right to compensation. **What types of damage are eligible for compensation?** Compensation is provided for: * Damaged housing that can be repaired * Destroyed housing that is impossible to repair **What documents are needed?** To apply for compensation, you will need the following documents: * Application for compensation * Identity document (passport, ID card) * Taxpayer identification number (TIN) * Document confirming ownership of the damaged or destroyed property * Photo and video of the damage (if available) Depending on the specific situation, other documents may also be required, such as: * Report on the assessment of damage caused to the property * Death certificate of the owner (in case of inheritance) * Power of attorney (if the application is submitted by a representative) **How to apply for compensation?** You can apply for compensation in the following ways: * Through the Diia portal or app * Through a Center for Administrative Services (CAS) * Through a notary Important: Applications for compensation for damaged property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within one year after its termination or cancellation. Applications for compensation for destroyed property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within three years after its termination or cancellation. **How is the amount of compensation determined?** The amount of compensation is determined by a special commission based on the assessment of the damage caused. The assessment takes into account: * The area of the damaged or destroyed property * The cost of repairs or construction * Other factors **How is compensation paid?** Compensation is paid in the following ways: * For repairs: funds are transferred to a special account that can be used to purchase building materials and pay for construction services. * For destroyed housing: a housing certificate is issued, which can be used to purchase a new home or finance the construction of a new one. Important: The procedure for obtaining compensation may vary depending on the specific region and local authorities. It is recommended to contact your local authorities or legal professionals for detailed information and assistance.