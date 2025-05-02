In the Donetsk region, children are being forcibly evacuated from two villages due to shelling - RMA.
Kyiv • UNN
The Donetsk Regional Administration has announced the mandatory evacuation of children from the villages of Shakhove and Toretske. The evacuation will be carried out with parents or legal representatives, with a total of about 80 children.
The Donetsk authorities have announced the forced evacuation of children from the villages of Shakhove and Toretske in the Shakhiv community. They will be taken out with their parents or legal representatives. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, this decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.
In total, there are approximately 80 children in Shakhove and Toretske.
I instructed the local authorities and heads of structural subdivisions of the Regional State Administration to organize the proper evacuation of families with these children as soon as possible. And to ensure proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine. I urge you once again: evacuate while it is still possible! Take care of your loved ones and do not expose them to danger.
It is reported that the evacuation will be carried out by vehicles upon prior agreement of the date and time of departure with mandatory registration at the assembly point.
People who are leaving are advised to take with them documents, money, bank cards, medicines, water and food for several days, a mobile phone and charger, warm clothes and shoes for a change, as well as other necessary items.
We remind
Forced evacuation of families with children has been announced from several settlements of the Mezhiv community of Dnipropetrovsk region. We are talking about the settlements of Kolona-Mezhova, Novopidgorodne, Raipole, Sukhareva Balka.