Russian attack on Kherson on July 11: cyclist killed by drone strike

On Friday, July 11, at about 11:00 AM, Russians killed a resident of Kherson with a drone strike. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked a man riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life, Shanko wrote.

Before that, he reported that Russians had shelled Kherson, Sadove, and Antonivka over the past day. Civilian infrastructure objects – private houses – were damaged and destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast. The building of the facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured – they sustained blast and shrapnel wounds.

UNN also reported that the day before, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in Kherson Oblast with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.