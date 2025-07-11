Russian attack on Kherson on July 11: cyclist killed by drone strike

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2172 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 8694 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 14964 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 16283 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 17646 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 17740 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 18819 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27306 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125957 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133097 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.9m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 23814 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 18753 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 21042 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 25622 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29445 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29667 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 88227 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125952 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133093 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 115850 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 910 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 31168 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 173323 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 300498 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 477431 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Russian attack on Kherson on July 11: cyclist killed by drone strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

On July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson by attacking him with a strike drone while he was riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Russian attack on Kherson on July 11: cyclist killed by drone strike

On Friday, July 11, at about 11:00 AM, Russians killed a resident of Kherson with a drone strike. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked a man riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life, Shanko wrote.

Before that, he reported that Russians had shelled Kherson, Sadove, and Antonivka over the past day. Civilian infrastructure objects – private houses – were damaged and destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast. The building of the facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured – they sustained blast and shrapnel wounds.

UNN also reported that the day before, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in Kherson Oblast with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
NATO
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9