Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Russian attack on Kharkiv: occupiers destroyed building of National University of Pharmacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

On the morning of September 16, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, damaging the building of the National University of Pharmacy. Employees managed to move to a shelter, one person received medical assistance due to stress.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: occupiers destroyed building of National University of Pharmacy

On the morning of Tuesday, September 16, Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, one of the buildings of the National University of Pharmacy was damaged, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

After the air raid alert was announced, employees managed to move to shelters, so casualties were avoided. One person had an acute stress reaction and received the necessary medical assistance, the Ministry of Health stated.

In the damaged building, the roof and the ceiling of the second floor were destroyed, and a fire broke out on 150 m2, which was successfully extinguished.

Recall

On September 16, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs. A strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, and a fire broke out. Initially, three casualties were reported.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Pharmacy
Kharkiv