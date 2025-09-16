Russian attack on Kharkiv: occupiers destroyed building of National University of Pharmacy

On the morning of Tuesday, September 16, Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, one of the buildings of the National University of Pharmacy was damaged, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

After the air raid alert was announced, employees managed to move to shelters, so casualties were avoided. One person had an acute stress reaction and received the necessary medical assistance, the Ministry of Health stated.

In the damaged building, the roof and the ceiling of the second floor were destroyed, and a fire broke out on 150 m2, which was successfully extinguished.

Recall

On September 16, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs. A strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, and a fire broke out. Initially, three casualties were reported.