Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 13 people remain in hospitals, five in serious condition

According to updated information, 25 people were injured as a result of the missile attack on Samar. Of them, 12 are in medical facilities. In total, 13 civilians remain in hospitals in the Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian attacks. Five of the wounded are in serious condition. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The aggressor attacked Nikopolshchyna with drones and artillery. The district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska communities were affected. Infrastructure, a pharmacy, an apartment building, a private house, and cars were damaged.

Among the four victims of the morning attack on Nikopol, one remains in the hospital. This is a 25-year-old man. He is in moderate condition.

The Russian army also directed UAVs at the Ukrainian community of Synelnykivskyi district. A private house caught fire. A car and a tractor were damaged.

Recall

On June 27, explosions occurred in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistics. As a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims increased to 5 people.

At the same time, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 reached 21 people, more than 340 civilians were injured, including 38 children.