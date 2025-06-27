Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 13 people remain in hospitals, five in serious condition

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 9468 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 21049 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 41344 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 29423 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 102761 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 43517 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 60031 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 54384 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 50807 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217209 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 72655 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 38743 views
Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next weekJune 27, 10:36 AM • 24417 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 80138 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 64738 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 41344 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 65990 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 102762 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 81166 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 12870 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 15382 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 65990 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 39413 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 100772 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 13 people remain in hospitals, five in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

25 people were injured as a result of the missile attack on Samar, 12 of them are in medical facilities. In total, 13 civilians remain in hospitals in the Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian attacks.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 13 people remain in hospitals, five in serious condition

According to updated information, 25 people were injured as a result of the missile attack on Samar. Of them, 12 are in medical facilities. In total, 13 civilians remain in hospitals in the Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian attacks. Five of the wounded are in serious condition. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, writes  UNN.

Details

The aggressor attacked Nikopolshchyna with drones and artillery. The district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska communities were affected. Infrastructure, a pharmacy, an apartment building, a private house, and cars were damaged.

Among the four victims of the morning attack on Nikopol, one remains in the hospital. This is a 25-year-old man. He is in moderate condition.

The Russian army also directed UAVs at the Ukrainian community of Synelnykivskyi district. A private house caught fire. A car and a tractor were damaged.

Recall

On June 27, explosions occurred in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistics. As a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims increased to 5 people.

At the same time, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 reached 21 people, more than 340 civilians were injured, including 38 children.

In Samara, two days of mourning were announced after the Russian missile attack

27.06.25, 15:56 • 1530 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9