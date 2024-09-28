Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy: 19 injured, one of the dead is a nurse

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 84073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105582 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170328 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139665 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144146 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139413 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183668 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112110 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174067 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101544 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111354 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113468 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58329 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64709 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170328 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183668 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201419 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190304 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142658 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142603 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147261 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138650 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155490 views
Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy: 19 injured, one of the dead is a nurse

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21064 views

The enemy shelling of a hospital in Sumy killed 9 people, including a nurse. 19 people were injured. Rescuers evacuated 122 people.

As of 13:00, nine people have been reported dead as a result of hostile attacks on a medical facility in Sumy this morning. A nurse was among the victims. Also, 19 people were wounded, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Sumy. Another attack on the hospital. After the first hit, when rescuers arrived and evacuation began, the terrorists struck again

- the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 13:00: 9 dead; 19 injured; one of the dead is a nurse.

Addendum

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have completed rescue and search operations at the site of the enemy attack.

"Rescue and search operations have been completed. We managed to evacuate 122 people," the SES said in a statement.

According to the State Emergency Service, eight people were killed and 11 injured.

Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed28.09.24, 12:38 • 18563 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

