Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy: 19 injured, one of the dead is a nurse
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelling of a hospital in Sumy killed 9 people, including a nurse. 19 people were injured. Rescuers evacuated 122 people.
As of 13:00, nine people have been reported dead as a result of hostile attacks on a medical facility in Sumy this morning. A nurse was among the victims. Also, 19 people were wounded, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Sumy. Another attack on the hospital. After the first hit, when rescuers arrived and evacuation began, the terrorists struck again
According to the Ministry of Health, as of 13:00: 9 dead; 19 injured; one of the dead is a nurse.
Addendum
According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have completed rescue and search operations at the site of the enemy attack.
"Rescue and search operations have been completed. We managed to evacuate 122 people," the SES said in a statement.
According to the State Emergency Service, eight people were killed and 11 injured.
