Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy: 19 injured, one of the dead is a nurse

As of 13:00, nine people have been reported dead as a result of hostile attacks on a medical facility in Sumy this morning. A nurse was among the victims. Also, 19 people were wounded, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Sumy. Another attack on the hospital. After the first hit, when rescuers arrived and evacuation began, the terrorists struck again - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 13:00: 9 dead; 19 injured; one of the dead is a nurse.

Addendum

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have completed rescue and search operations at the site of the enemy attack.

"Rescue and search operations have been completed. We managed to evacuate 122 people," the SES said in a statement.

According to the State Emergency Service, eight people were killed and 11 injured.

Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed