russian attack damages houses, building, cars and power line in Dnipropetrovs'k region

As a result of an enemy attack in the Dnipro region, 9 private houses, a five-story building, 2 cars and a power line were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Last night in Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the East Air Force destroyed an enemy Shahed UAV.

Nevertheless, the Russian attack left its mark: 3 private houses and 2 cars were damaged. The fire that resulted from the attack was quickly extinguished.

However, the invaders continued their attacks in Nikopol district, using both artillery and kamikaze drones. It was especially loud in the district center and Marhanets community, where a five-story building, 6 private houses and a power line were damaged.

Fortunately, there is no information about the dead or injured.

