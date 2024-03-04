Russian army wounds 19 people in Donetsk region over 24 hours - RMA

Russian troops wounded 19 residents of Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, 16 of them in Kurakhove, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

On March 3, Russians wounded 19 residents of Donetsk region: 16 in Kurakhove and 3 in Pokrovsk - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24 2022, according to the head of the RMA, Russians have killed 1875 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4660.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.