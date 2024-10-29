Russian army strikes at Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: mother and children among injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, 4 civilians were wounded, including a mother with two children. Over the past day, the occupants made 3,012 attacks in Donetsk region, damaging 25 civilian objects.
In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka today, wounding 4 civilians, including a mother with two children, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.
Details
According to the investigation, on October 29, the occupants hit a residential area of the village. A fire broke out in one of the apartment buildings near the village as a result of a munition hit.
"A 37-year-old mother and her two children, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were injured. A 74-year-old pensioner was also injured," the prosecutor's office said.
The victims were reported to have shrapnel wounds, bruises and abrasions.
4 apartment buildings were damaged. The type of weapon is being established.
Addendum
According to the Donetsk regional police, Russians killed one person and wounded two others in Donetsk region over the past day, police recorded 3012 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.
The shelling occurred in nine localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Myrnohrad, Kurakhivka, Dachne, Maksymivka, Rozdolne, Starodubivka, Stinky, and Ulakly. 25 civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings.
According to the police:
- A civilian was killed in Myrnohrad as a result of an enemy artillery strike.
- The occupants dropped three FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module on Razdolnoye, wounding two civilians and damaging five private houses.
- Russian troops hit Starodubivka with a UMPB D-30SN bomb, destroying two private houses and two civilian cars.
- A FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module damaged 5 private houses in Stinky.
- Russia attacks Ulakly with UMPB D-30SN bomb - 4 houses destroyed and damaged.
- Four private houses were damaged in Maksymivka and one in Kurakhivka.