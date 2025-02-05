ukenru
02:39 PM • 4038 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 57697 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 101393 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 104880 views

09:20 AM • 122160 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 101975 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128633 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103498 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113279 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105630 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 101978 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 84586 views
09:03 AM • 110911 views
09:59 AM • 105315 views
02:39 PM • 4070 views
09:20 AM • 122162 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128637 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161828 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 151996 views
09:59 AM • 105314 views
09:03 AM • 110911 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138187 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139949 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167744 views
Russian army strikes at Kherson and region: one killed, police officers among the injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29281 views

Russian troops conducted a series of attacks with drones and artillery in Kherson and the region. The attacks killed one civilian and injured 18 people, including three police officers.

Since the morning of Wednesday, February 5, Russian invaders have been attacking settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of a series of attacks, a civilian was killed and at least 18 others were injured. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

In the morning, the Russians attacked Kherson with drones. Four men - 42, 31, 36 and 52 years old - were hit. They suffered explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs and arms. The victims were taken to hospital,

- the statement said.

Details

Later, in Antonivka, three people were injured in a Russian UAV attack. A 48-year-old woman and two men sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the drone's explosive drop. The condition of two of the victims is assessed by doctors as moderate, and one as serious. All of them were hospitalized.

Also, four civilians were injured as a result of the explosive explosion - three men aged 47, 48 and 54 and a 48-year-old woman.

During the evacuation of the injured police officers, the enemy struck again, attacking a police car. As a result, three law enforcement officers were injured.

Also, in Antonivka, a 52-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the explosive explosion. He was on the street at the time of the attack.

In addition, at approximately 08:20, Russian troops attacked with a drone and Kindiyka. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury, an open fracture of the tibia and shrapnel wounds to the leg. The victim was taken to hospital.

The same morning, a 63-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. He was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and facial abrasions.

At about 09:30, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in Kherson. A 30-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently examining him and providing him with the necessary assistance.

Already at 10:00, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Zelenivka. Two men, aged 53 and 40, were injured. They have mine-blast injuries and contusions. 

An hour later, the Russian army attacked Kherson again with artillery. The attack injured two elderly people who were at home. An 87-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman suffered blast injuries and contusions. 

In January, Russian troops fired 12,000 shells at Kherson region, killing 29 people01.02.25, 21:26 • 37884 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

