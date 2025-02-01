ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
In January, Russian troops fired 12,000 shells at Kherson region, killing 29 people

In January, Russian troops fired 12,000 shells at Kherson region, killing 29 people

In January of this year, Russian troops fired more than 12,000 shells at Kherson region. As a result of the attacks, 29 civilians were killed and 237 were injured, most of them by drone strikes.

During the first month of this year, the Russian military fired more than 12,000 shells at residents of Kherson region. The enemy shelling killed 29 people and injured 237 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

In the first month of this year, more than 12 thousand enemy shells hit Kherson region. These strikes ended the lives of 29 residents of the region, and another 237 sustained injuries of varying severity,

- the official said in a post.

He noted that the injured people were not on the battlefield. Some were going to buy bread, some were returning from work, some were just standing in their yards.

But the Russians attacked them - cynically and ruthlessly. More than half of the victims are the consequences of a Russian drone "safari". The enemy targeted 17 people and injured 142 residents of the region,

- Prokudin noted.

He also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the residents of Kherson region who were wounded by Russian shelling.

On February 1, a local man was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack in Antonivka village, Kherson district .

