In January, Russian troops fired 12,000 shells at Kherson region, killing 29 people

During the first month of this year, the Russian military fired more than 12,000 shells at residents of Kherson region. The enemy shelling killed 29 people and injured 237 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

In the first month of this year, more than 12 thousand enemy shells hit Kherson region. These strikes ended the lives of 29 residents of the region, and another 237 sustained injuries of varying severity, - the official said in a post.

He noted that the injured people were not on the battlefield. Some were going to buy bread, some were returning from work, some were just standing in their yards.

But the Russians attacked them - cynically and ruthlessly. More than half of the victims are the consequences of a Russian drone "safari". The enemy targeted 17 people and injured 142 residents of the region, - Prokudin noted.

He also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the residents of Kherson region who were wounded by Russian shelling.

Recall

On February 1, a local man was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack in Antonivka village, Kherson district .