Russian army shells village in Kharkiv region: 66-year-old man killed

As a result of hostile shelling of Novoosynove village, Kupyansk district, which took place at 19:00, a 66-year-old man died on the territory of a private household - Sinegubov said.

Recall

In Dergachi, Kharkiv region, there were two hits, one near a sports club and the other on the ground. A total of 8 children and 1 elderly man were injured in the Russian strike.