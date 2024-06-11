Russian army shelled three communities in Chernihiv region: 88 explosions recorded

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region, 88 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the northern border. State border service, writes UNN.

the Russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian targets of our state, - the message says.

Details

Novgorod-Seversk Community: 8 explosions (parishes, probably from barrel artillery and 120 mm mortars) in the direction of Buchki, Yasnaya Polyana and Gremyach.

Semyonovskaya hromada: 22 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the direction of Zhelezny most and Lubyanoe localities.

Snovskaya hromada: 58 explosions (parishes, probably from a 120 mm mortar) in the direction of the settlements of Klyusy and Guta Studenetskaya.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the Russian Federation lost 1,100 military personnel, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 520,850 people.