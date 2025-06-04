russian army shelled a grocery store in Nikopol: there are wounded

In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck a grocery store in Nikopol, injuring three people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Today, throughout the day, the occupiers cynically shelled the civilian population of the city. A grocery store was hit. As a result of the attack, two men and a woman were injured. Rescuers helped transport the wounded woman to an ambulance - the statement reads.

Let's remind

On June 2, Russian troops at night shelled the unit of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, two civilians and an ambulance driver were injured.