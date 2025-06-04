$41.640.02
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4604 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11606 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10399 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15393 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27577 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34339 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36272 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82879 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39400 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43102 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
russian army shelled a grocery store in Nikopol: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

russian troops struck a grocery store in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Two men and a woman were injured, rescuers helped transport the woman to the hospital.

russian army shelled a grocery store in Nikopol: there are wounded

In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck a grocery store in Nikopol, injuring three people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Today, throughout the day, the occupiers cynically shelled the civilian population of the city. A grocery store was hit. As a result of the attack, two men and a woman were injured. Rescuers helped transport the wounded woman to an ambulance

- the statement reads.

Let's remind

On June 2, Russian troops at night shelled the unit of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, two civilians and an ambulance driver were injured.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
