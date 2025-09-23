Russian army launched over 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in a day - OVA
On September 22, the Russian army carried out 576 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death. 203 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were recorded.
During the day, on September 22, the Russian army launched over five hundred attacks on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.
Details
According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, the occupiers launched a total of 576 attacks on eleven settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including:
- 20 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Olhivske.
- 392 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Olhivske Charivne, Novoandriyivka.
- 7 MLRS shellings were carried out on the territory of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske.
- 157 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka.
One man died as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Also, 203 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received.
Recall
On the night of September 23, Russian troops launched six guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy hit private households and industrial infrastructure facilities, causing destruction of houses and fires.
