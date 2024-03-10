Russian army fired at 10 settlements in Kherson region overnight

Over the past day, the Russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four high-rise buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, yesterday the enemy fired at Stanislav, Beryslav, Oleksandrivka, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Tomyna Balka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and the city of Kherson.

As a result of hostile attacks in the settlements of the region, there were hits to the economic buildings and cars.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

The air defense forces in our region managed to destroy 2 Shahed-131/136.

Explosions are heard in Kherson